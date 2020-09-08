Coronavirus: 307 new cases and one further death in Ireland

One further death due to Covid-19 has been reported today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also said that there has been 307 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,778 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, while there have been 30,080 confirmed cases.

Of today's cases, 182 are in Dublin, 25 are in Kildare and 19 are in Limerick.

There are a further 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, eight in Wicklow, six in Galway, six in Clare and six in Kilkenny.

The remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

Further stats from today's cases show:

160 are men / 146 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: "182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

"I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues.

"Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly."

The numbers come after Cabinet agreed that pubs that do not serve food url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40045094.html]will reopen from 21 September[/url].

Draft guidelines for the serving of alcohol, drawn up in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, were circulated to vintners' groups over the weekend.

The guidelines are similar to those brought in for pubs serving food, with instructions on hygiene and time-limited stays, limited to one hour and 45 minutes where physical distancing of one metre can be maintained.

Where physical distancing of two metres can be "strictly maintained" time slots of 105 minutes are not required.

Customer records for contact tracing purposes must also be kept.

Earlier today, doubt was cast over the re-opening of pubs in Dublin and Limerick after a senior Minister warned that we are at a "delicate moment" with the virus.

Simon Harris said it was "important" that the Cabinet arrived at a decision on pubs as anomalies were beginning to emerge.

However, he warned: "Public health advice and the epidemiology of the virus at any time will always supersede that decision."

Mr Harris said the public, but especially those living in Dublin and Limerick, now need to take the advice of acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn "very seriously".

In the North, two new deaths related to Covid-19 were announced today.

40 new cases of the virus were also reported.

It brings to 7,908 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland, with the death toll standing at 567.