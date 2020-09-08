10-year literacy, numeracy and digital literacy plan launched for adults

The Government has launched a new 10-year strategy for adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy today on International Literacy Day.

Minister Simon Harris has tasked SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority, with developing the plan.

Commenting on its launch, the Minister said struggling with reading or writing can have a huge impact on your everyday life.

“For many adults, this can be debilitating. It can prevent access to employment, or education. Or it can be a barrier to everyday tasks such as helping children with their homework or reading your prescriptions."

“One in six adults in Ireland has problems reading and understanding information, while half of us lack basic digital skills."

CEO of SOLAS, Andrew Brownless said basic numeracy and literacy are a cornerstone of Further Education and Training.

"We channel circa €30m each year to deliver a range of literacy and numeracy supports via ETBs, NALA and community organisations, as well as embedding digital skills development across most Level 1-4 provision."

SOLAS is due to return a report on the plan's development within the next six months.