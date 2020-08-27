Children excited and some a little 'awe-struck' on their return to Glasheen Boys National School

When Michael Daly, the principal of Glasheen Boys National School, started on his first day in the school back in 1972, he was one of the first pupils to be welcomed into a brand new building.

On Thursday, as he greeted students as the new term began, he was also welcoming them back to another new building on the school grounds in Cork city. “I was telling the boys on their way in that they all had something in common with me,” Mr Daly told the Irish Examiner.

“The children were hugely excited to be back, particularly those coming into the new building. When they left in March, it was really just a building site and now it's finished so they are thrilled.”

Lachlan O'Leary and Damian Malek having a chat in the schoolyard with Principal Michael Daly., wearing a face shield. Picture: Larry Cummins

Like many schools, Glasheen Boys staggered start-days for its students. Thursday saw students in third to sixth class back in the school, with senior infants, first class, second class, and Cairde, the school's ASD class, returning to school today.

Junior infants starting in the school spent today visiting their new classrooms individually with their parents before their official first day in the school on Monday.

"Normally we have the parents in with the children, they'd all come into the classrooms together but that just wouldn't be safe," Mr Daly explained.

"So what we decided to do, like a lot of other schools, is over Thursday and Friday the new boys will meet their teachers, come into the classroom and spend 15 minutes with their teacher to get familiar with the room, see where they are sitting, and ask any questions they might have. Hopefully on Monday when they come in, it'll be a lot easier for them. We will have a little bit of flexibility but we have to try and be as careful as we can in terms of social distancing."

Ronan Byrne, Joseph Kennedy, Joshua MacSweeney and Conall Conroy in the corridor of the newly constructed 'extension' to the school building.Picture: Larry Cummins.

Mostly, students seemed happy to be back, although one or two did seem a bit "awe-struck", Mr Daly added. "They were all great really. I mean, we were out supervising them in the morning, welcoming them in and directing them where to go. As soon as they arrived they went straight to their classroom.

"We gave parents a very clear roadmap and told them what to expect, we updated Twitter and Facebook and our website every day and we sent texts as well so all the news was coming through to them.

"We did notice a few lads were a little awe-struck, when I asked them who is your new teacher, they had to think. They knew it, but I suppose it was just a little bit of being awe-struck when they were coming in first.

"Most of them were very, very happy to be here. Parents, too, were all excellent. They really observed what we'd asked them to do. Parents of senior infants and junior infants will be able to bring the boys in a little bit but not into the building," he explained.

Pupils jogging the 'Glasheen Mile' in the schoolyard.Picture: Larry Cummins.

"Whereas the others were very, very good. They sent them in, and waved them off and they knew that is the way it's going to be for the moment.

"Obviously it is very strange," he said. "We would be such a welcoming school that it is very strange for us because our reaction would usually be 'Oh, come in, come in' to a class. Whereas it was very different [on Thursday] morning."