Storm Ellen: Cork County Council issue statement addressing Skibbereen flooding

Storm Ellen: Cork County Council issue statement addressing Skibbereen flooding
Skibbereen began early this morning after floods affected some 15 businesses in the town last night. Picture: Andy Gibson
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 20:51 PM
Steve Neville and Eoin English

Cork County Council has released a statement addressing the flooding in Skibbereen following Storm Ellen.

There was outrage in the town as the flooding last night came after the town's near €18m investment in flood defences.

Cork County Council has issued a statement saying due Covid-19, minor works had to be delayed.

They said that during the delivery of the overall flood defence scheme, “a number of areas in the town were identified were surface water drains could have had the potential to cause flooding”.

The statement said: “One of the locations identified was the ‘The Cutting’ just off Bridge Street.

“The OPW provided funding for a minor works project to construct a screen chamber where the overground drain entered into a piped drain.

“This entailed construction of a large concrete chamber with a specially manufactured screen arrangement.

“This part of the project was interrupted by Covid-19 but is now nearing completion with screen installation currently underway.

“The screen was completed and due for installation this week with the entire process expected to take another week to complete.

“Unfortunately it was not possible to complete this work before last night's unusually severe summer storm, where the rate of rainfall reached 40mm an hour resulting in exceptional rainfall which overwhelmed the storm drain system at 'The Cutting' with the run-off overflowing onto Bridge Street causing flooding to a number of premises in the early part of the night.” 

The council added that the “scheme is substantially complete and has served this purpose well”.

Skibbereen has a long history of flooding, and experienced two major flood events in 2009 when over 120 residential properties and more than 70 businesses, schools, care centres, public buildings and sporting facilities were flooded.

It prompted a major tidal and fluvial flood prevention project on the River Ilen and on three tributaries flowing through Skibbereen – the Caol, Assolas and Glencurragh.

The project, which began in 2016, included the construction of almost three kilometres of flood walls, just over four kilometres of embankments and a number of storm water pumping stations.

The stark concrete finish on some of the flood walls and culverts drew criticism but engineers said the project was a 200-year flood prevention scheme that would provide protection for more than 300 homes and businesses in the town.

The scheme protected the town from flooding during sustained periods of heavy rain on a number of dates in November and December 2018.

Read More

Watch: Cork city sees flooding one minute after high tide

More in this section

EOHCorkfloods07 Watch: Cork city sees flooding one minute after high tide
Summer weather Aug 20th 2020 'Blessed' no one was injured after Storm Ellen blows roof off Clonmel building
Flooding in Skibbereen 1AM.jpg Angry townspeople in Skibbereen demand answers after Storm Ellen swamps properties and businesses
#storm ellenstormweather

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

  • 5
  • 18
  • 34
  • 40
  • 42
  • 44
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices