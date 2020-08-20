Public advised to ‘stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast’ in Cork

Cork County Council is urging people to stay high, dry and away from the coast in the county as the city council warns of a risk of tidal flooding.

A status yellow wind warning has been announced for Cork, along with Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann has warned “very strong winds (south to southeast veering southwest tonight) with severe and damaging gusts will result in further disruption. Some coastal flooding will occur also.”

The warning came into effect at 5pm and remains in place until 5am tomorrow.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for the entire country, which is in place until 5am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said: “Heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight.” Cork County Council said their crews “remain on standby and prepare for additional heavy rainfall that is anticipated this evening”.

They added: “Property owners are advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding; structural damage is possible.

“Road users are asked to exercise extreme caution as there is a lot of debris, loose branches and fallen trees and areas of spot flooding on many roads.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through flood waters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

“Cork County Council asks all road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. “Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.”

In Cork city, the city council has warned of “a significant risk of tidal flooding from 7:30pm tonight”.

The said there will be a period of “very high astronomical Spring Tides”.

The council has urged households and businesses to take precautionary measures to protect property.

The evening high tide on Thursday is at 7.33pm.

The council said: “A tidal surge and periodic strong southerly/south-easterly winds are also to occur at this time. These factors combined will result in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels”.

The council said that it is “highly likely that flooding will occur at low lying areas of the City Centre”, in particular on:

Morrison’s Quay

Fr. Mathew Quay

Fr. Mathew Street

Union Quay

Trinity Bridge

South Terrace

Lavitts Quay

Kyrls Street

Kyrls Quay

Crosses Green

Sharman Crawford St

Wandesford Quay.

They said that there is also a risk flooding at:

Lapps Quay

MacSwiney Quay

Albert Quay

Kennedy Quay

Proby’s Quay

Frenche’s Quay

Lancaster Quay

Sullivan’s Quay

South Mall and via side streets onto Oliver Plunkett St., and thence to Patrick Street, Grand Parade, Washington Street, and Lower Glanmire Road.

Motorists can report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048.

In the event of power outages, people should contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999, and in the event of a disruption to water supply, you should contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.