Body found near Mardyke in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are investigating reports that a body has been found near the city centre.

It is understood that the body was discovered near a play area on the Mardyke in the last hour.

Early indications suggest that the body may have been there for days, rather than hours.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of a body by the banks of the River Lee in Mardyke Walk area of Cork city just before 2.30pm on August 13.

"A man, age unknown at present, was pronounced dead at the scene."

It is expected that the scene will be sealed off for a full technical examination.

The body was found close to an area which has been used as a tented village by homeless people in recent months.

Gardaí confirmed they do not believe the death to be suspicious.

Meanwhile gardaí in Cork are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination which is underway this afternoon on the body of a man which was found near Merchant’s Quay carpark yesterday.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigation into that death.