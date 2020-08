Gardai have sealed off a scene in Cork city centre following the discovery of a man's body.

An investigation is now underway in a bid to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

A garda spokesman said gardaí received a report at around midday about a man’s body on Parnell Place in the city centre.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene which has been preserved. The man, age unknown at present, was pronounced dead at the scene," he said.