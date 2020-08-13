Senator: 'Millions of euros of damage done to west Cork' in overnight floods

It comes as a thunderstorm warning has been issued for all of Munster.
Spot flooding in Cork after heavy rain overnight. Picture:Twitter / Jim Daly & Twitter / C103
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Joel Slattery

Heavy rain meant that a number of roads were impassable this morning after heavy rain in the city and county overnight.

The N71 at Rosscarbery and the Rosscarbery/Glandore Rd (R597) were particularly affected, according to the AA.

"The thunder and lightning that we saw last night, I don't think I've seen in my entire life," Senator Tom Lombard said. 

"I just think there is going to be serious damage done and we'll need serious money to repair not alone private property but public property which is going to be damaged by the amount of water that's after falling."

Cork County Council are asking people to report to them damaged roads or property.

"In 48 hours we're going to have to assess, see how much damage is done," Mr Lombard added.

In the 12 hours, there's been millions of euros of damage done to west Cork.

The status yellow alert will take effect at 3pm this afternoon and will run until midnight.

