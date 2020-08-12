Gardaí call on beachgoers in Cork and Kerry to park responsibly

Beachgoers enjoying the final remnants of the seasonal sunshine have been urged to park responsibly after a spike in roads being blocked in Cork and Kerry in recent days.

Days of uninterrupted sunshine in the south-west have led to a slew of potentially dangerous situations, gardaí and local authorities have said.

Gardaí have warned it will lead to fines for inconsiderate parkers in the short term if the situation does not improve.

Beaches and amenity areas throughout Kerry in recent weeks have seen vehicles blocked in and roadways obstructed, said Kerry County Council.

It has caused "huge inconvenience" to people and can create a dangerous situation when emergency vehicles cannot have access to areas, said gardaí and local authority officials.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said gardaí will be paying particular attention to this for the remainder of the holiday season.

"On-the-spot fines will be issued in relation to any illegal and dangerous parking," said Supt Murphy.

He also warned against leaving cars vulnerable to theft, and the importance of Covid-19 adherence when in crowded areas.

"When you do park up, make sure all valuables are taken with you and that the vehicle is locked. I would also like to encourage everyone to continue to protect each other by maintaining social distancing whilst out at these locations.”

Chair of Kerry County Council, Patrick Connor Scarteen, said local residents were particularly affected by irresponsible parking by visitors, while ambulances and fire engines could be obstructed at vital times.

"This includes parking responsibly to allow emergency vehicles access the beaches should somebody require emergency attention," he said. "We would also ask people to be conscious of the local residents."