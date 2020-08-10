Cork courthouse footpath repaired at €6k cost after illegal parking damage

Damage caused by illegal parking on the footpath outside Cork’s circuit courthouse building has cost €6,000 to repair.

City officials confirmed the repairs to an area of pavement outside the building on Washington St were required because of the damage caused by illegally parked cars over the years.

There is a widespread public perception that City Hall turns a blind eye to the parking on footpaths outside the courthouse given the almost daily presence of parked cars on the pavement close to the junction of Washington St and Cross St.

A before picture of repairs outside the courthouse footpath.

But city officials insisted that such parking on footpaths in this area of the city, or in any area of the city, is not permitted and parking fines are issued.

“The damage was caused by illegal parking on the footpath. However, it must be clearly stated that car parking has not been permitted on this footpath. Parking fines are issued to vehicles which illegally park on both this and all other footpaths across the city,” a spokesperson said.

“Parking on footpaths is not allowed. It is illegal for private vehicles to be parked on this section of the footpath.

An after picture of repairs outside the courthouse footpath.

“Fixed charge penalty notices (parking fines) are imposed by the (council’s) Traffic Department for this illegal parking. We will continue to issue fines for this illegal parking going forward.”

The footpath repair work is part of the city council’s annual footpath renewal contract and has cost the city €6,000 plus VAT.