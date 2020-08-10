Appeal as Lotto winner has until end of the day to claim €70,000 prize

Did you play the Lotto in Tipperary? You could be the winner of €70,725.

Lotto bosses are appealing to players to check their tickets as one lucky punter has until the end of the day at 5.30pm to claim the prize.

The €6 Quick Pick was purchased on the day of the draw, February 8.

It was bought at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and the player was one of two winners of the shared of €141,450, for matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The winning Lotto numbers from the February 8 draw were: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 3.

The winner has already had 181 days to claim their prize.

In normal circumstances, Lotto winners have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize but due to Covid-19, the prize claim deadline was temporarily extended to 181 days following a change to the National Lottery licence.

If the prize is not claimed, a National Lottery spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "Any prizes not claimed within the deadline become expired, and in accordance with the licence are used to promote the National Lottery and so increase the funds raised for good causes."

Lotto bosses are calling on all players to urgently check their tickets to make sure they don’t miss out on the money.

“There are just a matter of hours left to claim this Lotto prize of €70,725 and we are once again appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully," said the spokesperson.

“The deadline for this prize is today at 5.30pm so if this Tipperary player does find their winning ticket before then, we urge them to contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

Last week, Lotto HQ saw a Dublin woman become the country’s latest millionaire.

She claimed her €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot prize, which was won on July 21.

The lucky winner became Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner when she scooped the top prize.

Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner scooped €49.5m.

The woman played using a €2.50 ticket online and said she wanted to keep the win private as she was still coming to terms with it.

“It has almost been three weeks since the draw and even now, it still doesn’t feel real,” she said.

“On the night of the draw, I checked my phone around midnight and there was an email to say I had won a prize on my EuroMillions ticket.

“I’d regularly win prizes here and there so when I logged in, I half expected to see that I’d won a few euros and I even hoped that it might be a few hundred.

“What happened next will stick with me for the rest of my life. On the ticket, it said that there was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and that winner was me.” She added: “This is such a huge prize and it gives me a great deal of responsibility and of course freedom do help an awful lot of good for the people closest to me.

“I am going to surround myself with some people to properly advise me on the best way to make plans for my money but my main priority is to help my family and friends.”