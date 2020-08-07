Historic Cork street to be closed to stabilise buildings

A major street in Cork City centre will be temporarily closed to traffic tomorrow morning, while two buildings are stabilised.

New external support structures are to be fitted to numbers 63 and 64 North Main St, which partially collapsed in June 2019.

The new supports are to be fitted to the footpath along with hoarding, necessitating the temporary road closure. It is set to reopen to traffic later that day.

Under the Derelict Sites Legislation, Cork City Council had started work at the sites to support the buildings from collapse internally, which would remove the necessity for cumbersome external supports that blocked the footpath.

However, a site survey revealed additional structural issues which required more external support structures to be placed first to make the sites safe for work to continue inside.

Director of operations David Joyce said: “Cork City Council is fully committed to delivering the required works to stabilise these buildings using internal support structures as quickly as possible.

"Our immediate goal is to remove all external support structures and hoarding and reopen the footpath in the shortest time possible.”