Kildare, Offaly and Laois residents not permitted to travel outside their counties

The country's first regional lockdown will see residents of Kildare, Offaly and Laois barred from leaving their counties from midnight tonight.

The measures were announced by the Taoiseach this evening due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the counties under advice given by NPHET to government today.

Addressing the country, Micheál Martin said the virus was still a “deep and urgent threat”.

Cabinet has agreed the restrictions on the movements in the counties for two weeks. The rest of Ireland will stay in Phase 3 of the reopening roadmap.

Residents of Kildare, Offaly and Laois can only travel within their own county, other than for the following reasons:

- to travel to and from work where that work cannot be done from home

- to attend medical appointments, collect medicines and other health products

- for vital family reasons, like providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, but excluding social family visits

- for farming purposes, food production or care of animals.

The Government said that people should not travel into any of these counties, other than for these reasons and unless travel through these counties is for the purpose of reaching a destination outside of these specified counties.

The Government said that “in this regard, people should not stop in the specified counties, unless for essential purposes”.

Under the measures, cafés and bars will close unless they are doing takeaway or outdoor dining, which is limited to 15 customers. Cinemas, gyms, cultural venues and other entertainment venues will close.

All sport will be cancelled, though non-contact training for up to 15 people can continue.

Retail stores can remain open under strict social distancing rules and churches can be open for private prayer.

Hotels will remain open, but must limit themselves to non-tourist and non-social business. Hairdressers and barbers can remain open, subject to social distancing.

Funerals will be limited to 25 attendees.

Indoor gatherings are expected to be limited to six people and outdoor to 15.

Childcare will stay open and preparations to open schools continue as planned.

The news comes as it was announced that there has been four further deaths due to Covid-19 in the country.

Health officials were also notified of 98 new cases in the country.

Of today’s cases, 57 are and 38 are women. The NPHET announced that 68% of cases are under the age of 45.

They said 35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin.

21 are spread across 10 other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).