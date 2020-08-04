'Listen to the people': Michael Healy-Rae calls for Ministers to open the pubs

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has pleaded with the Cabinet to "use every grey cell that God gave them" and allow the pubs to reopen.
There has been speculation that the beginning of Phase 4 of the roadmap to reopening the economy will be further delayed amid a recent uptick in confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The call comes after the Vintners Federation of Ireland blasted the treatment of publicans, saying they are being used as a "messaging tool" by the government.
“It’s vital that our members open on August 10," VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said.
Mr Healy-Rae added to the call to open the pubs, asking Ministers to "listen to the people of Ireland".
"I am asking them to take a deep breath when they are going into the Cabinet meeting today.
"The people of Ireland are now saying 'allow our pubs to open and we will handle the rest ourselves after that.'"