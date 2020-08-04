'Listen to the people': Michael Healy-Rae calls for Ministers to open the pubs

'Listen to the people': Michael Healy-Rae calls for Ministers to open the pubs
Michael Healy Rae
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 12:43 PM
Joel Slattery

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has pleaded with the Cabinet to "use every grey cell that God gave them" and allow the pubs to reopen.

There has been speculation that the beginning of Phase 4 of the roadmap to reopening the economy will be further delayed amid a recent uptick in confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The call comes after the Vintners Federation of Ireland blasted the treatment of publicans, saying they are being used as a "messaging tool" by the government.

“It’s vital that our members open on August 10," VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said.

Mr Healy-Rae added to the call to open the pubs, asking Ministers to "listen to the people of Ireland".

"I am asking them to take a deep breath when they are going into the Cabinet meeting today. 

I want them to use every grey cell that God gave them and I want them to listen to the people of Ireland.

"The people of Ireland are now saying 'allow our pubs to open and we will handle the rest ourselves after that.'"

