Publicans seek clarity as Cabinet set to announce whether they can open next week

Publicans say it is vital that they get clarity around reopening today.

They want clear guidelines so they can ensure they're ready to reopen as soon as they can.

Restricting the number of people allowed in a pub is one of the measures being considered by the government today.

The Cabinet is meeting to discuss whether the country can enter phase 4 of reopening on Monday.

Removing countries that have seen a rise in cases from the green list and the number of people permitted at events such as weddings are also on the agenda.

Raeltin O’Mara of O’Mara’s Pub in Kilkee, Co Clare says she has already implemented a number of public health measures.

"There's perspex up to protect the customers," she outlined. "We had moved a lot of the seats out so that social distancing can be kept."

Over the weekend in the town, gardaí made a number of public order arrests after a large number of young people gathered for a party.

Footage circulating on social media shows dozens of young people, many of whom are believed to be teenagers, cramped together, which locals say continued until after 3am.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland blasted the treatment of publicans, saying they are being used as a "messaging tool" by the government.

“It’s vital that our members open on August 10," VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said.

"After the Government decision to postpone reopening at virtually the last minute three weeks ago, any further delay would bring many publicans to breaking point. They simply can’t survive much longer."