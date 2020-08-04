Garda protective services unit to be launched in North Cork

Specially trained officers assigned to such units investigate some of the most sensitive and disturbing crimes types, including sexual crime, human trafficking, child abuse and domestic abuse.

PSUs were introduced in four garda divisions in 2017.

Last week, gardaí have carried out searches in Cork and removed three men suspected of being trafficked to Ireland from two properties.

An intelligence-led operation took place on Sunday in relation to suspected human trafficking in the Cork North Garda Division.

Two premises in the Charleville/Mallow area were searched on foot of warrant and 24 adults present interviewed.