Three men thought to be trafficked to Ireland found by gardaí in north Cork
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 14:51 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

Gardaí have carried out searches in Cork and removed three men suspected of being trafficked to Ireland from two properties.

An intelligence-led operation took place on Sunday in relation to suspected human trafficking in the Cork North Garda Division.

Two premises in the Charleville/Mallow area were searched on foot of warrant and 24 adults present interviewed. 

Three adult males, who it is suspected were recently trafficked into Ireland, were removed from the properties and are receiving assistance.

The search took place with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, the Southern Region Dog Unit and gardaí from across North Cork Division.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Water restrictions are the last straw for Skellig Star residents

