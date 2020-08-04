Objection to Cork County Council over biggest ever wind turbines

Environmentalists have lodged an objection with Cork County Council's planning office against plans for what they say will be the biggest ever wind turbines proposed for Co Cork.

Wingleaf Ltd has applied for planning for seven 178.5m high turbines with supporting infrastructure on the Shehy Mountains overlooking Guagán Barra and the Pass of Keimaneigh.

The Macroom District Environmental group say the turbines will be about two-and-a-half times the height of the tallest buildings in Ireland.

The group have also cited concerns about the project's impact on the landscape and on wildlife.