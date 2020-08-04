Objection to Cork County Council over biggest ever wind turbines

Plan for seven turbines on the Shehy Mountains in Co Cork.
Objection to Cork County Council over biggest ever wind turbines
The proposed wind turbines would be 178.5m in height. Picture: File image
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 08:17 AM

Environmentalists have lodged an objection with Cork County Council's planning office against plans for what they say will be the biggest ever wind turbines proposed for Co Cork.

Wingleaf Ltd has applied for planning for seven 178.5m high turbines with supporting infrastructure on the Shehy Mountains overlooking Guagán Barra and the Pass of Keimaneigh.

The Macroom District Environmental group say the turbines will be about two-and-a-half times the height of the tallest buildings in Ireland.

The group have also cited concerns about the project's impact on the landscape and on wildlife.

Read More

Garda protective services unit to be launched in North Cork

More in this section

Garda stock Woman, 94, dies from injuries after fatal collision in Cork
221127_Trawler_Fire_9.jpg Girl airlifted to hospital after difficulty swimming in sea off Clare coast
Garda stock Garda protective services unit to be launched in North Cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices