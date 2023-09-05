Gardaí focus on senior Kinahan lieutenant in 'test case' against gang

Garda efforts to seek the deportation of Kinahan cartel bosses from Dubai are expected to begin with a “test case” involving a senior gang lieutenant, the Irish Examiner understands.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris travelled to the United Arab Emirates and spent Monday and Tuesday meeting government officials and the Dubai chief of police to try and secure their co-operation.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, head of Organised and Serious Crime.

The decision of the Dubai authorities to meet the commissioner is seen as a “positive” development, but sources believe there is a “long road” ahead in trying to get the Kinahan leadership deported.

Christopher Kinahan and his sons, Daniel and Christopher Jr, continue to live in Dubai with senior cartel lieutenants, including Sean McGovern.

Unlike the Kinahan leaders, McGovern is facing criminal charges in Ireland and has a European Arrest Warrant out against him.

“The focus, first, is on McGovern, it’s a bit of a test case,” one source said.

“If we get him over the line, then we can look for the Kinahans, but it’s going to be a long road for them.”

Two months ago, gardaí sent an investigation file to the DPP in relation to the cartel leadership.

It recommended that a charge of directing a criminal organisation be brought against Daniel Kinahan.

Sources expect it will take the DPP some time to examine the file, given that it runs to 30 volumes of material.

Ireland has no extradition treaty with the UAE but gardaí hope the authorities there will use precedents they have already set, where they previously deported major criminals to the Netherlands and Italy.

Sources said these deportations are “very rare” and that gardaí and the DPP realise they have “one shot” with the Kinahan leaders and want to get their case as strong as possible.

“It’s all down to the UAE authorities,” one source said. “If they decide to act there could be movement relatively quickly on McGovern, but we simply don’t know.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he “salutes [Mr Harris’s] productivity” in travelling to Dubai.