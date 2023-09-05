Cormac O'Keeffe: The key steps taken in the bid to get Kinahan leaders deported 

Around this time seven years ago an innocent man was out walking with this wife and children while on holiday in Spain when a man shot him dead from behind.

Trevor O’Neill, a council worker from Drimnagh in Dublin, had nothing to do with the Hutch gang when his life was brutally ended on the streets of Costa de la Calma, near Magaluf, in August 2016.

The gunman had got mixed up after Mr O’Neill was spotted chatting to a Hutch family member near their holiday apartment and shot the wrong person.

His death brought to eight the number of murders the Kinahan cartel had carried out since February of that year, after a Hutch hit-team attempted to kill cartel leader Daniel Kinahan and succeeded in killing his lieutenant David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

It was the height of the recklessness and arrogance of the Kinahan cartel as they pursued an “extermination campaign” against their rivals in the Hutch gang.

The Hutch network and the wider Hutch family was in disarray, many under round-the-clock protection while others, most notably Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, hiding abroad.

But how the table has turned.

As revealed in the Irish Examiner, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has flown out to the United Arab Emirates to meet police chiefs and government officials in a bid to secure their agreement to start sending cartel leaders back to Ireland.

He was joined by Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly of organised and serious crime.

Christopher Kinahan and his sons, Daniel and Christopher junior, continue to live in Dubai along with other senior cartel lieutenants, including Seán McGovern.

Two months ago, gardaí submitted a file to the DPP recommending a charge of directing be brought against the cartel’s operational leader Daniel Kinahan.

It is thought that the DPP's deliberations will take some time as there are an estimated 30 volumes in the investigation file.

Last month, Garda bosses met Drug Enforcement Agency officials in Dublin.

Various Garda sources agree the prominent partnership with the US is key in efforts to try and persuade the Dubai authorities to act.

While possible legal avenues are not yet clear, the UAE authorities have deported major criminals before, including drug lord Ridouan Taghi to the Netherlands in December 2019 and mafia boss Raffaele Imperiale to Italy in March 2022.

The men are both associates of Daniel Kinahan and are members of what the DEA has described as a “super cartel” involving Irish, British, Bosnian, Dutch, and Chilean traffickers.

The two crime bosses were flown out of the UAE in a coordinated operation with Dutch and Italian police, who were backed by the US.

But it followed very intensive, and turbulent, engagement and negotiations between the European countries and the UAE.

Lawyers for both men have claimed that they were effectively “kidnapped” out of UAE, with Imperiale’s lawyers claiming it beached the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Irish Examiner understands that Seán McGovern, Daniel Kinahan’s right-hand man, could be the “test case” in Ireland’s efforts to get the cartel leaders deported.

This is because McGovern, unlike the cartel leaders, faces charges in Ireland and has a European Arrest Warrant against him, issued in April 2022.

That was the same month US authorities placed a €15m reward for information relating to apprehension of the three Kinahan leaders and which sanctioned four lieutenants, including McGovern.

“The focus first is on McGovern, it’s a bit of a test case," said one source.

"If we get him over the line, then we can look for the Kinahans, but it’s going to be a long road for them.”

Sources also believe there is pressure on the DPP and gardaí to get their charge or charges against Daniel Kinahan right before proceeding.

Gardaí say “deportations are very rare” from the UAE and know a lot of further negotiations and engagement may be necessary.

“It’s all down to the UAE authorities,” said one senior source.

“If they decide to act there could be movement relatively quickly on McGovern, but we simply don’t know. But they may not want to be seen, especially by the Americans, as not acting."