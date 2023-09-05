Boy, 14, charged with driving stolen car in Cork city

Boy, 14, charged with driving stolen car in Cork city

The Western Road in Cork city. File picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 17:03
Liam Heylin

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Cork today and charged with driving a stolen car at Western Road in the city.

Garda Brian English of Togher garda station arrested the teenager at 8.38am  this morning and charged him this afternoon.

He charged him with being in possession of a stolen car at Western Road, Cork, on September 5.

The boy was brought before Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court.

The juvenile’s mother was present for the brief hearing.

Garda English said the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

However, there was no bail hearing as solicitor Michael Quinlan said that an application for bail was not yet being made.

On the application of Inspector James O’Donovan, the teenager was remanded in detention at Oberstown detention centre in Dublin until September 8.

On that date, he will be brought before the juvenile court in Cork. Mr Quinlan indicated that an application for bail would be made in that court on Friday.

The accused cannot be identified as he is regarded as a juvenile before the court, being under the age of 18. No details were given in court on the circumstances giving rise to the prosecution.

More in this section

Hand refilling the car with fuel at the gasoline station Man left Cork service station in stolen car without paying for €87 worth of diesel
Enoch Burke School seeks fresh orders that may see Enoch Burke return to prison
Home Secretary to consider cannabis reclassification Woman charged over €740k drugs seizure at airport thought she was transporting handbags, court told
#Courts#Cork - NewsGardaiPlace: Western Road
<p>Scott Cahill has been remanded in custody. Picture: Paddy Cummins</p>

Teenager accused of attacking three English tourists in Temple Bar refused bail

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd