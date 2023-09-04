Three men charged in €4m cocaine case in Cork further remanded in custody

The seizure of more than €4m worth of cocaine in Dunkettle last month saw three men remanded in custody for a further fortnight on Monday.

The three accused appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On the application of Sgt Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded all three accused in custody until September 18 to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

The three accused are 39-year-old Gentjan Dodaj of Paradise Road, Athlone in Co. Westmeath, 22-year-old Donatel Dodaj of the same address and Daniel Afedoaei of Sli an Aifreann in Athlone, who is also aged 22.

An Albanian interpreter translated proceedings at Cork District Court on Monday for two of the accused. For the other accused, a Romanian interpreter was available but was not required.

All three are charged with possession of cocaine, and having cocaine for sale or supply on Sunday, August 6, at L2998 in Richmond, Dunkettle, Co. Cork. Detective Garda Gavin Curran and Det. Garda Val Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the cases where none of the men made any reply.

Mr Afedoaei, who is a native of Romania, spoke up during the brief hearing to indicate that he had changed his free legal aid solicitor from Dara Hayden to John Quinn who is based in Dublin. The other two accused, Donatel Dodaj and Gentjan Dodaj, were represented by Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor.

The seizure of the drugs occurred following an intelligence-led operation targeting people suspected of involvement with organised crime, a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

During this operation, Revenue officers seized around 60kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €4,200,000.