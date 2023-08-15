Gardaí say over 580 arrests made in Dublin in one week

Gardaí made nearly 84 arrests a day over the last week as part of operational activity carried out in the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

Between Monday, August 7 and Sunday, August 13, 589 arrests were made, There were 1,098 arrests since Friday, July 28.

On Monday, a teenager appeared in court charged in connection with an incident in which an English man was allegedly assaulted. The victim and two other men were hospitalised.

Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Angela Wills said "there is no average day for a Garda."

"But the operational activities undertaken over the past seven days are a snapshot of our commitment to continuing to protect Dublin communities and ensuring that the city is a safe place for all to live, work and visit," Ms Willis said.

Of the 589 arrests made in the past week, 103 were in relation to drug offences. This included one where a man was charged and remanded in custody following the seizure of approximately €60,000 in illegal drugs alongside €4,360 in cash.

"Gardaí from DMR North Central on routine beat patrol last Thursday, August 10, engaged with a cyclist on Talbot Street and during their interaction detected a strong smell of illegal cannabis," a garda spokesperson said.

"A search of the male cyclist resulted in the seizure of several illegal substances including cannabis, ketamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, LSD and MDMA. "A follow-up search of a nearby residence resulted in the seizure of additional quantities of cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, LSD, Xanax and MDMA in crystal form."

Further drug seizures and arrests were carried out by gardaí including:

August 9: During searches at five addresses in Dublin, illegal drugs worth approximately €84,000 were seized along with a suspected 9mm firearm magazine and a stolen motorcycle. A suspect was arrested and subsequently charged.

August 11: A Rose Gold Rolex watch (€28,000 in value) and €4,400 in cash were found concealed in a premises during a search by gardaí in Clondalkin.

August 13: A man entered a convenience store in Balbriggan and threatened staff before getting away with approximately €300 from the till. Local gardaí were called to the scene and a male suspect was later arrested and charged in Balbriggan Garda Station.

Furthermore, gardaí said they provided assistance to 416 domestic abuse victims.

Gardaí also carried out 816 intelligence-led searches while 1,450 patrols were carried out over the seven days as part of gardaí's ongoing work to "prevent and detect crime", the garda spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, 258 road safety checkpoints were conducted which led to 38 arrests for intoxicated driving. Gardaí said they also attended seven protests in the past week, bringing the number of demonstrations attended by An Garda Síochána so far this year to 369.