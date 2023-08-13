Teenager arrested in connection with Temple Bar assault on tourists

Gardaí have made an arrest following an assault on three men in Dublin on Friday night.
A teenage boy has been arrested by gardaí in Pearse Street in relation to the investigation into a serious assault and robbery.
The juvenile is currently being detained at a garda station in the city centre.
The incident occurred on Fownes Street Upper in Temple Bar at around 10.05pm on Friday.
Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.
All three have since been released.
It is understood the men are tourists from the UK.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.