Teenager arrested in connection with Temple Bar assault on tourists

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries
Teenager arrested in connection with Temple Bar assault on tourists

The juvenile is currently being detained at a garda station in the city centre. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 10:04
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have made an arrest following an assault on three men in Dublin on Friday night.

A teenage boy has been arrested by gardaí in Pearse Street in relation to the investigation into a serious assault and robbery.

The juvenile is currently being detained at a garda station in the city centre.

The incident occurred on Fownes Street Upper in Temple Bar at around 10.05pm on Friday.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

All three have since been released.

It is understood the men are tourists from the UK.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

PSNI stock Man arrested after two people injured as stolen car hits another vehicle
FILE PHOTO The first Covid-19 vaccines are to be administered in Ireland today in four acute hospitals around the country, inclu Three hospitalised following Temple Bar assault
Man arrested following €60k drug seizure in Dublin Man arrested following €60k drug seizure in Dublin
<p>Two calls were reported to gardaí in Longford regarding suspicious devices. Picture: Pexels</p>

Gardaí investigating hoax call that led to evacuations in Longford

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd