A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time
Two women hospitalised following Cork city assault

The incident occurred at a residential location in Blackpool at approximately 3:30am on Monday morning. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 17:59
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Cork city earlier this week which left two women hospitalised. 

The incident occurred at a residential location in Blackpool at approximately 3:30am on the morning of Monday, July 24. 

Following the incident, the victims - two women aged in their 20s and 30s, respectively - were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that no arrests have been made at this time and that investigations are ongoing.

