Two women hospitalised following Cork city assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Cork city earlier this week which left two women hospitalised.
The incident occurred at a residential location in Blackpool at approximately 3:30am on the morning of Monday, July 24.
Following the incident, the victims - two women aged in their 20s and 30s, respectively - were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
A garda spokesperson told thethat no arrests have been made at this time and that investigations are ongoing.