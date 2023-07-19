Young Corkman accused of Carrigaline murder faces trial in Central Criminal Court

The alleged murder of Matt O’Neill is said to have happened on December 28, 2022, and Mr O'Neill died on January 8, 2023
Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 15:21
Liam Heylin

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering a man in Carrigaline last Christmas was sent forward for trial on Wednesday to the Central Criminal Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed at Cork District Court that Garda Barry O’Farrell served a book of evidence on Ricardo Hoey of 7 Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, County Cork.

The book of evidence contains the single charge stating that on December 28, 2022, at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline, he did murder Matt O’Neill, contrary to common law. The late Matt O’Neill was 29 at the time of his death.

Sergeant Lyons applied to have the accused sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court. The sergeant said there would be a call-over of new cases at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on July 25. 

It is anticipated that the Ricardo Hoey case will be linked with the case against a co-accused at that stage and both adjourned to a later date.

Ricardo Hoey appeared in Cork District Court today in person having been granted High Court bail.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused could be remanded on continuing bail as set by the High Court. On a defence application, Judge Olann Kelleher extended free legal aid for a junior and senior counsel to represent the accused at the higher court.

The judge gave the accused man formal notice that he must notify the State within a certain time of witnesses he might call if relying on an alibi defence. Ricardo Hoey was not required to speak during the brief hearing.

Co-accused, 19-year-old Jordan Deasy of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, was served a book of evidence on the same charge of murder last week.

While the charge in each case refers to December 28, this was the date of the incident at the centre of the case while Mr O’Neill died in hospital days later on January 8 this year.

