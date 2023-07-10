Drunken man arrested after lewd comments to female garda

Drunken man arrested after lewd comments to female garda

After a female garda approached the accused he said he wanted to sniff a line of cocaine "off her tits".

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 20:45

A young Co Donegal man has appeared in court after he told a female garda that he wanted to sniff a line of cocaine "off her tits".

Ryan Toner appeared at Letterkenny District Court after the drunken incident.

The court was told that Toner, aged 26, was found by gardaí at 3.30am on April 9th last at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

He was roaring and shouting and acting aggressively to other people.

When gardaí approached him he told them he had "sniffed a load of drugs".

A female garda then approached Toner, of Breenagh, Glenswilly, and he told her that he wanted to sniff a line of cocaine "off her tits".

He was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station after becoming more aggressive.

Judge Eiteain Cunningham described the incident as "despicable behaviour".

"It is despicable behaviour that gardaí should be subjected to that," she said.

Solicitor for the accused, Patsy Gallagher, said he knew Toner's family personally and that this was completely out of character for him.

He comes from a rural background and a good family and he has no previous convictions.

He asked the Judge if she would allow time for an adjournment and allow time for Toner to make a suitable donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Judge Cunningham adjourned the case until September 11.

Read More

Man fearing 'devil would take his soul' gave €10k to trickster psychic

More in this section

Cork man charged with engaging in sexual act with girl, 15 Cork man charged with engaging in sexual act with girl, 15
Former Christian Brother and school principal jailed for indecent assault of pupil in 1980s Former Christian Brother and school principal jailed for indecent assault of pupil in 1980s
Soccer - Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League - Celtic v St Mirren - Celtic Park Former Celtic player Paddy McCourt given suspended sentence for sex offence
#CourtsPlace: LetterkennyPlace: DonegalOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>Judge ordered Patrick Delaney to pay a total of €11,000 fines to the Law Society Compensation Fund as well as €1.5m as restitution to the society. He was further ordered to pay over €12,000 towards the society’s costs.</p>

Solicitor struck off as court hears of €1.53m deficit in client funds

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd