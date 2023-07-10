Drunken man arrested after lewd comments to female garda

A young Co Donegal man has appeared in court after he told a female garda that he wanted to sniff a line of cocaine "off her tits".

Ryan Toner appeared at Letterkenny District Court after the drunken incident.

The court was told that Toner, aged 26, was found by gardaí at 3.30am on April 9th last at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

He was roaring and shouting and acting aggressively to other people.

When gardaí approached him he told them he had "sniffed a load of drugs".

A female garda then approached Toner, of Breenagh, Glenswilly, and he told her that he wanted to sniff a line of cocaine "off her tits".

He was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station after becoming more aggressive.

Judge Eiteain Cunningham described the incident as "despicable behaviour".

"It is despicable behaviour that gardaí should be subjected to that," she said.

Solicitor for the accused, Patsy Gallagher, said he knew Toner's family personally and that this was completely out of character for him.

He comes from a rural background and a good family and he has no previous convictions.

He asked the Judge if she would allow time for an adjournment and allow time for Toner to make a suitable donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Judge Cunningham adjourned the case until September 11.