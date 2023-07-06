Corkman jailed for his 107th conviction for threatening behaviour

The man told a member of An Garda Síochána to "f*** off and mind your own business” during a drunken incident last month
Franci Kearns was jailed for two months for the threatening behaviour. File picture

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 19:55
Liam Heylin

A 56-year-old man who was convicted of engaging in threatening behaviour 106 times was jailed on Thursday for two months for his 107th occasion committing the same offence.

He told a member of An Garda Síochána to "f*** off and mind your own business” during a drunken incident.

Francis Kearns of Mount Rivers Estate, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger at Main Street, Ballincollig, County Cork, on June 15.

The 56-year-old man pleaded guilty to the outburst when he appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that as well as the convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour, the 56-year-old came before the court with 131 convictions for being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was very well known to the court. He reminded Judge Olann Kelleher that for Kearns it only took the slightest amount of alcohol for the defendant to be intoxicated.

Judge Kelleher jailed Kearns for two months for the threatening behaviour. He imposed five days in prison in default of payment of a €200 fine on the drunkenness charge.

