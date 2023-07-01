Corkman accused of walking out of jeweller's with €1.7k diamond ring

The court heard that, when confronted by staff, the accused left a cheap ring behind on the counter instead of the diamond ring
Corkman accused of walking out of jeweller's with €1.7k diamond ring

John McDonagh is charged with carrying out the theft at Kenny’s Jewellers, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. File picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 19:47
Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man walked out of a jeweller’s in Cork city without paying for a €1,700 diamond ring and left a cheap ring behind instead, it was alleged at Cork District Court.

John McDonagh of 1 Inchera Lawn, Mahon, Cork, is charged with carrying out the theft at Kenny’s Jewellers, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “It is alleged he entered the store and asked to see a €1,700 diamond ring. He picked this up and began walking around the shop while speaking on his phone. He then went to walk out of the shop but a staff member closed the door.

“Mr McDonagh started shouting, saying that he was calling the guards because he was being accused of theft. The member of staff politely asked for the ring back. The man threw a similar ring on the counter along with the tag from the original ring. 

"He then walked out of the shop with the original ring—the silver diamond ring.” 

He is also charged with stealing goods valued €235 at Lidl on Bishopstown Road in Cork, and stealing five handbags at New Look, Opera Lane, Cork, valued  at €130.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases at Cork District Court.

