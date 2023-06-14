Gardaí charge two young men with murder of man in Carrigaline last Christmas

Murder charges were brought on Wednesday against two young men from Carrigaline in respect of a 29-year-old man in the town who died as a result of injuries sustained last Christmas.

Detective Garda Declan Healy formally arrested Ricardo Hoey of 7 Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, County Cork, and Jordan Deasy of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, and brought them before Cork District Court. Each man is charged with murdering Matt O’Neill.

The charge sheet in each case states that on December 28, 2022, at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline, he did murder Matt O’Neill, contrary to common law.

While the charge refers to December 28, this was the date of the incident at the centre of the case while Mr O’Neill died in hospital days later on January 8 this year.

Det. Garda Healy testified that he arrested 20-year-old Ricardo Hoey at his home at 10.05pm on June 13 and charged him with murder an hour later at Togher garda station where he made no reply to the charge after caution. Hoey wore a black suit and white shirt in court.

19-year-old Jordan Deasy was arrested at Cork District Court at 10.23am today and charged with murder and he also made no reply after caution. He appeared in court in grey tracksuit pants and a grey t-shirt.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and also consented to a signed plea of guilty being entered at the district court and sentencing at the Central Criminal Court, should that arise.

Ricardo Hoey was charged with murder at Togher garda station last night. Picture: Larry Cummins

Solicitors, Frank Buttimer and Eddie Burke, for Hoey and Deasy, respectively, indicated that signed pleas would not be entered and that a book of evidence would be required in each case.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that bail could not be granted at district court level on a murder charge and he remanded Hoey and Deasy in custody until June 21, to appear by video link from prison on the murder charge on that date.

Both defendants were previously charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, Count Cork on December 28 contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act. This charge will be withdrawn by the State at a later date now that the murder charge has been brought, Sgt Lyons said.