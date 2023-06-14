Seven men arrested in garda operation targeting gangs in Mayo and Galway

Seven men arrested in garda operation targeting gangs in Mayo and Galway

Armed garda officers were involved in the operation (PA/Niall Carson)

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 12:22
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Seven men have been arrested in a major garda operation targeting criminal gangs in Co Mayo and Co Galway.

Eighty-five gardaí, including members from the air support and armed units, carried out a number of searches at properties in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and the Ballybane and Bohermore areas of Galway city.

Two men in their 40s, four in their 20s and a man in his late teens was arrested.

All seven have been detained at garda stations in Mayo for offences which include serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drugs offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man, 40s, dies after being discovered with injuries in Dundrum

More in this section

Two due in court in connection with death of man in Carrigaline Two due in court in connection with death of man in Carrigaline
Gardaí investigating fatal assault on street Gardaí investigating fatal assault on street
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Cork Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Cork
gangsPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The garda investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Teen arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Dublin assault

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd