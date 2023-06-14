Man, 40s, dies after being discovered with injuries in Dundrum

A man, 40s, has died after being discovered with injuries in Dublin on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at around 11pm in Dundrum, Dublin 14.
When gardaí arrived, paramedics were at the scene treating the man for his injuries.
He was later pronounced dead.
The state pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out.
The man's body remains at the scene this morning. The scene is currently preserved and will be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau later.
An incident room has been set up at Dundrum garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact gardaí in Dundrum on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.