Gardaí continue investigation into shooting of man in Wilton 

Investigations are continuing into the shooting of a man in a Cork city suburb a week ago.

The man, aged 42, was shot in the abdomen when going to his car in Wilton Manor at around 5am last Friday.

He was shot by a masked man who approached him on foot.

A silver saloon car seen in the area has been linked to the shooting and was seen driving in the direction of Bishopstown after the incident.

The man underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital.

A Garda spokesman said no arrests have been made to date, with investigations ongoing.