Gardaí continue investigation into shooting of man in Wilton 

No arrests made to date after man aged 42 shot in abdomen by masked man who approached victim on foot in Cork suburb
Gardaí continue investigation into shooting of man in Wilton 

The Garda Forensics Unit at the scene of the shooting in Wilton.  Picture: Cian O'Regan

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 02:00
Ann Murphy

Investigations are continuing into the shooting of a man in a Cork city suburb a week ago.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The man, aged 42, was shot in the abdomen when going to his car in Wilton Manor at around 5am last Friday.

He was shot by a masked man who approached him on foot. 

A silver saloon car seen in the area has been linked to the shooting and was seen driving in the direction of Bishopstown after the incident.

The man underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital.

A Garda spokesman said no arrests have been made to date, with investigations ongoing.

Read More

Protest to continue but 'no additional' arrivals at Clare hotel after meeting with minister

More in this section

Immigrant Investor Programme Lithuanian man caught in Cork city with imitation revolver and knife jailed
Dublin Taxi Judge jails young Corkman as 'strong deterrent against assaults on taxi drivers'
Cork architect jailed for sexually assaulting girl   Cork architect jailed for sexually assaulting girl  
#Cork - NewsPlace: Cork University HospitalPlace: Wilton
<p>The jury at the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin heard that the woman was “very, very angry” with her husband when she found out about her husband abusing their daughter. File picture</p>

Woman tells sex abuse trial she would have had husband locked up if she knew about abuse

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd