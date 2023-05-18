Teenage boy in serious condition in hospital following Dublin assault

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident, which occurred on La Touce Road in Bluebell, Dublin 12 yesterday
The scene of the incident is currently preserved pending an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 08:45
Steven Heaney

A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Dublin on Wednesday evening. 

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident, which occurred on La Touche Road in Bluebell, Dublin 12. 

The victim, a male teenage juvenile, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his current condition is described as serious.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved pending an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. 

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

