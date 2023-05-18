Teenage boy in serious condition in hospital following Dublin assault

A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Dublin on Wednesday evening.
Gardaí say they are investigating the incident, which occurred on La Touche Road in Bluebell, Dublin 12.
The victim, a male teenage juvenile, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his current condition is described as serious.
The scene of the incident is currently preserved pending an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.
A garda spokesperson told thethat no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.