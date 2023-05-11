Woman, 30s, arrested after Taser used by gardaí in Limerick 

Gardaí responded to a call on Wednesday of a female acting "in a threatening and erratic manner" at a home at Clare Street
Woman, 30s, arrested after Taser used by gardaí in Limerick 

The woman was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990. 

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 14:41
Imasha Costa

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in Limerick following an incident where a taser was deployed by gardaí on Wednesday evening. 

Gardaí responded to a call of a woman acting "in a threatening and erratic manner" at a home at Clare Street. 

Gardaí at the scene spoke with a man who had receive minor injuries to his arms, with a statement adding the woman "remained in the domestic residence and had access to domestic knives and was acting in a threatening manner".

Another man was also present in the home with the woman.

Following an intervention by the Armed Support Unit, including the deployment of a Taser, the woman was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990. 

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick Garda Station.

Gardaí said both men received medical attention from paramedics on the scene for minor injuries. 

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added. 

More in this section

Stephen Tompkinson court case Ballykissangel actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of punching drunk man outside his house
Pensioner who claimed €93k in benefits with his dead brother's ID for nine years is jailed Pensioner who claimed €93k in benefits with his dead brother's ID for nine years is jailed
Defend art from soup throwing: new guidance issued for protecting artwork and exhibits Corkman accused of throwing soup at Crawford Art Gallery painting to contest case
<p>Dermot and Nicolina Clavin at the High Court where their son Jack settled an action with the Coombe Hospital and the HSE with a €6m interim payment. Picture: Collins Courts</p>

Maternity hospital apologises for 'failings in care' as boy settles case with €6m interim payout

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd