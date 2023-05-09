Man in critical condition following Co Antrim assault

“It is believed the man was injured following an assault at a house in the Riverview Park area of Armoy sometime over the weekend."
Police have appealed for information about an assault in Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 17:47
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Co Antrim.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident. One man has been arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 9.50am this morning that a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured at a house in the Drumawillin Park area of Ballycastle.

“It is believed the man was injured following an assault at a house in the Riverview Park area of Armoy sometime over the weekend.

“The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.”

The spokesperson added: “One man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and we would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the Riverview Park or Drumawillian Park areas over the weekend and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 497 of 09/05/23.”

