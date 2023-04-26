Police appeal for information after man assaulted in Omagh

Police appeal for information after man assaulted in Omagh

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Omagh (PA)

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 20:54
Claudia Savage, PA

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The man, in his 60s, was walking when he was struck in the head while bending down to pick an item up off the ground.

Following the blow to the head he was kicked a number of times.

The assault occurred close to the boating lakes in the Old Mountfield Road area of the town at about 2pm on Saturday April 22.

The man sustained bruising and injuries to his hand and his arm, and was left very shaken by the incident.

Inquiries are continuing and the PSNI are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Police have asked anyone with information to ring 101, quoting reference 1002 of April 25.

