Gardaí investigating multiple reports of agricultural materials being bought with fraudulent cards

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 22:55
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are investigating a number of reports of people buying building and agricultural materials in hardware stores with fraudulent credit cards. 

A number of such incidents have been detected since December 2022 in counties Leitrim, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan, Tipperary, Laois, Meath, Waterford, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Offaly, Cork and Wexford.

Gardaí say the phony purchases have predominantly occurred at hardware stores, builders providers and local cooperatives.

Once the transaction is authorised, the buyers then leave the premises with the goods, before it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Gardaí in Tipperary are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted An Garda Síochána to please contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, so that a full investigation can be conducted.

