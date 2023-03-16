Cork radio presenter Pearse McCarthy pleads guilty to sale and supply of drugs

A former radio newsreader and presenter has pleaded guilty to the sale and supply of drugs including cocaine worth more than €13,000.

Pearse McCarthy, 52, will now be sent forward to the circuit court for sentencing following a signed plea at Bandon District Court on the Section 15.A charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr McCarthy, who has worked for 96fm and 103fm and is also a podcaster, has an address at 11 Red Abbey Court on Margaret St in Cork City. He was initially charged on March 2 with nine drugs offences, including having a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply.

That charge relates to October 27, 2017, when members of the Cork West Divisional Drug Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Kinsale, Co Cork.

In court, Elaine Audley BL, for Mr McCarthy, told Judge James McNulty her client would be going forward to the circuit court on a signed plea on that charge only.

Sergeant Paul Kelly confirmed Mr McCarthy will now appear before the circuit court for criminal business in Cork in the next sittings there, due to commence on April 18 next.

Sgt Kelly said gardaí had no objection to Mr McCarthy’s release on bail to appear in the circuit court, on his own bond set by Judge McNulty of €5,000, no cash required.

Judge McNulty also extended legal aid to certify for a second counsel for the circuit court and also extended legal aid in the case after Ms Audley told the judge Mr McCarthy was unemployed.

Mr McCarthy also faces eight other charges — three charges of possession of drugs in on October 27, 2017, at an address in Kinsale, and three charges of having drugs for sale or supply at the same address and on the same date, as well as one charge of simple possession of cannabis and one charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at his home in Cork City on August 18, 2021.

Mr McCarthy will appear in the district court in Bandon in relation to those charges on June 1 next.