Man injured following iron bar attack

The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday, police said
Man injured following iron bar attack

(PA)

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 21:03
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has sustained injuries across his body after being attacked by a gang of men with iron bars in Co Down.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Officers have issued an appeal for information about the incident.

“At approximately 2.55am four men, armed with iron bars and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising to his body.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.”

Read More

Man jailed for 'throwing kicks' and 'squaring up' to security officers at casino in Cork

More in this section

Man jailed for 'throwing kicks' and 'squaring up' to security officers at casino in Cork Man jailed for 'throwing kicks' and 'squaring up' to security officers at casino in Cork
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Ex-sports coach goes on trial for sexual assault of boys in Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny
Former home care assistant admits making death threats during Cork post office robberies Former home care assistant admits making death threats during Cork post office robberies
AssaultPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Fr Denis Foley, 93, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to driving a vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to the public and thereby causing the death of Christopher Phillips and causing grievous body harm to Jason Kelly, Martin Cawley and Rebecca Meredith on June 25, 2018.</p>

Retired priest who lost control of his car leading to death of man and injuring others avoids jail

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd