Man who tried to hire 'unhinged' hitman in 'grotesque plan' to kill couple begins prison sentence

A husband who tried to hire an "unhinged" hitman in a "grotesque plan" to kill a couple who were having an "online affair" with his wife has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Kennedy (35) was sentenced on Monday at the Central Criminal Court by Ms Justice Caroline Biggs to five years' imprisonment with the final six months suspended for six months.

At Kennedy's first sentence hearing in January, Ms Justice Biggs said she wanted to allow time for the child and family agency Tusla to put in place supports for Kennedy's children so they would not suffer prejudice due to his prison sentence.

Ms Justice Biggs said that while there would be "emotional consequences" for Kennedy's children due to his incarceration, the supports in place would be a "moveable feast" for the children as they grew older.

The judge said that during the suspended six-month portion of the sentence Kennedy is to engage with all training and educational courses and with emotional and mental support facilities recommended by the Probation Service.

Ms Justice Biggs said that Kennedy had been "very, very co-operative" with agencies regarding his children and had attended all appointments with all groups involved to date.

The court previously heard that Kennedy is the primary carer for his children and that his former wife, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, is unable to provide the required care the children need.

Kennedy, with an address at Mount Tallant Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W, pleaded guilty in July last year to soliciting the man to murder two women who live in Canada on a date unknown between October 1, 2019, and January 11, 2020, both dates inclusive, within the State.