Two men to appear in court in connection with Dylan McCarthy killing

Two men are to appear in court this morning in connection with the fatal assault on a Limerick man last year.
Dylan McCarthy, aged 29, from Kilmallock is thought to have suffered blows to the head in an attack in which his father, 51-year-old Eamonn, also suffered injuries. They were attending a family gathering in the pub, celebrating the birth of Dylan’s niece.
The assault took place in The Bellyard Bar in Monasterevin in Kildare in August, 2022.
On Tuesday, gardaí confirmed that two men would be charged in connection with the incident.
The men, both in their 20s, are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning at 10.30am.