Q&A: What is keyless car theft and how can I prevent it?

Car theft is on the rise in Ireland and gardaí say that this has partly been driven by the increase in imports of second-hand cars.

Cars manufactured outside of the European market will not necessarily have the same security features.

There are a number of reasons why people are opting for second-hand imported cars, according to Paddy Comyn from AA Ireland.

Sales of new cars in Ireland slowed due to a shortage of supply which led to an increased demand for used cars which, in turn, led to a shortage of used cars and so dealers began importing from other markets, particularly Japan.

If you are one of the many people who have purchased a used car manufactured outside of the EU, are you more at risk of car theft? And what can be done to protect against it?

We answer all of your questions here.

What is keyless car theft?

A: A large number of cars no longer have a traditional metal key to open the door, instead they are 'keyless' in that a digital fob, card or smartphone us used to unlock the vehicle.

Keyless car theft is when a thief is able to access and drive your car despite not having the fob or card in their possession.

This can be done in a number of ways.

How are keyless cars stolen?

A: Keyless cars usually use signals to communicate between the 'key' and the car itself.

Transmission

Some thieves use wireless transmitters to capture the signal from a person's digital key and will then send that signal to the car.

This method needs two people — one to capture the signal and another to stand close to the vehicle so the car picks up the signal and thinks the key is within the range to unlock.

Having gained access to the car, a blank fob can be programmed to with the vehicle.

Jamming

This method depends on a distracted driver. Using a device that is programmed to transmit on the same frequency as the key, the thief blocks the signal when the driver locks the car.

Having pressed the lock button, if the driver does not wait to listen for the lock clicking or for the indicator to flash, they will walk away assuming the doors have been locked but the waiting thief just has to open the unlocked door to gain access.

Close quarters

Cars fobs will all have a certain range that it can transmit within. Therefore, if your digital key is in range — even if it is not on your person — an opportunistic theif could try the door handles to see if they will open.

Apps

Cars that use an app to unlock might seem very handy for the driver but, as with any app on a phone, it runs the danger of getting hacked.

What is an immobiliser and how does it protect my car?

A: An immobiliser is an electronic device that prevents the car from starting unless you have the key or key fob.

Immobilisers typically work by disabling two of the three of the main components that allow the car to start (fuel system, starter motor, ignition).

While it does not protect your car being broken into, it does mean that the engine will not start.

How can I protect myself against this kind of theft?

A: There are a number of steps that you can take to lower the risk of car theft. In fact, many of them are common sense safety tips that you may have heard before.

Check before you buy

When you are buying a car, ask about what security features it has. A car could be a bargain but if the security is lacking, it could cost you in the future.

"Make sure that it has as much of the security devices as possible, especially people who are buying second-hand Japanese cars," said Mr Comyn.

If the car does not come with an immobiliser, you can get one retrofitted. However, this can cost a couple of hundred euro so it may work out cheaper to get a car that already has one.

Block your signal

Digital keys use radio-frequency identification, similar to what contactless cards use.

There are boxes and pouches that you can buy for less than €10 from car accessory shops or online that block the signal.

Put your key or fob into the pouch and it actively blocks electronic signals including RFID ensuring that no one can intercept or clone your signal.

Be aware of your key

When it comes to intercepting your signal, it is important to be aware that the individual does not have to be right beside you. It can be done from a reasonable distance, for example sitting near you in a café.

If you purchase a pouch, then use it at all times whether it's at home or out and about.

As always, keys/fobs should not be left on a table in the hallway. This will still be close to the vehicle if it is parked in the driveway and thieves could intercept the signal from outside.

Wheel lock

Sometimes the most basic tool is the most effective. A steering wheel lock can act as a powerful deterrent to a thief.

"The old school steering wheel lock is a visual deterrent," said Mr Comyn. "If someone is going around a car park and they have looked at five or six cars and yours is the one that has this big lock on the steering wheel, it's likely that they won't be bothered with trying to deal with that.

"They are making a judgement call of what is going to be easy and what is going to be a pain in the ass."