Owners of imported cars urged to add extra security measures following increase in thefts

Gardaí are urging owners of cars imported from outside the European Union to consider retrofitting them with alarms and immobilisers and to ensure their. security.

According to newly-released statistics, there were 4,000 vehicles reported stolen across the country in 2022 — a 52% increase in the previous year's total.

The increase, gardaí say, has been driven by the theft of second-hand imported cars from outside the European market.

"Car theft, especially that of second-hand imported vehicles, is on the rise," said Sergeant Mark Bolger of An Garda Síochána's National Crime Prevention Office.

Sgt Bolger says criminals will often target specific manufacturers and models which they know lack certain security features.

Cars imported from international markets are not automatically manufactured with the same security features as cars manufactured for the European market.

For example, many vehicles which originate in the Asian market may not contain a fully fitted car alarm system or an immobiliser, making them vulnerable to hot-wiring.

Some models with keyless ignitions have been targeted due to the range from which they can pick up a signal from the owner's key fob.

Vehicles with catalytic converters have also been targeted for valuable the metals which they contain.

Gardaí are warning anyone considering purchasing a vehicle from outside the EU to check its security features beforehand and to make decisions relating to augmenting its security.

"We urge buyers and owners of vehicles to confirm the security features of import vehicles, especially to check if there is an in-built immobiliser and to consider additional security options," Sgt Bolger added.

Cars without immobilisers should either be retrofitted with one, or fitted with an alternative alarm and locking system such as a steering wheel lock or chain.

Vehicles with catalytic converters should be fitted with locks to protect the mechanism.

More generally, vehicles not in use should always have their doors and windows fully closed and locked, and no valuables should be visible within the car's interior.

Where possible, they should also be parked near or under street lights or in areas surveilled by CCTV.