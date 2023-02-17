Gardaí issue security warning as more than 4,000 cars stolen last year

Gardaí are urging the owners of imported second-hand cars to check their security features after over 4,000 vehicles were stolen in 2022.

Car theft has increased by 51% since 2021 with certain security-deficient second-hand cars from outside the European market contributing to the rise, according to Gardaí.

These cars in particular are known to lack a fully fitted car alarm system and do not have a fitted immobiliser — resulting in them being increasingly targeted for theft.

Key fobs

If the model has a keyless ignition it has proven possible to pick up a signal from the key fob within the house from where the car is parked, according to Gardaí.

Garda National Crime Prevention Office Sergeant Mark Bolger said the key fob signal can be picked up from outside a house and can then be relayed into other technologies which can mimic the key being present in the vehicle.

“Because of the lack of security features in these imported vehicles, they are being targeted because they’re easy to gain access to and they’re easy to get started.

“They’re primarily being targeted by youths who are taking them out and driving them around city centres or country villages,” he said.

The cars are originally manufactured for markets outside of the European market. Sergeant Bolger said the installation of car alarms and immobilisers are standard in cars manufactured for the European market.

Some dealers have said that Brexit has caused a “vacuum” in the market which has led to an increase in cars being sourced outside of the usual avenues, notably from Japan.

The cars also tend to be automatic which makes them more likely to be targeted as they are easily driven.

Some car dealerships that do sell these cars install immobilisers to ensure they meet security standards, however not all do.

'A warning to the public'

“It’s not for us to tell second-hand dealers exactly what to do, but we’re putting out the advice and giving a warning to the public that it may not be in the front of their mind when they’re purchasing a second-hand vehicle,” said Sergeant Bolger.

Gardaí are urging the public to check if their car is fitted with an immobiliser either by contacting the manufacturer directly, checking the car manual, or by going back to the garage from where it was purchased.

They are also advising car owners to park under streetlights or where there is CCTV, and to not leave valuables on show.

Sergeant Bolger advised those affected to improve the security of their vehicle by installing a steering wheel lock which would also act as a deterrent.

“We’re going back to 1980s thinking in terms of security and unfortunately that’s where we are with these vehicles,” he said.