Over €100k frozen in bank account, Canada Goose Jackets and Rolexes seized in CAB raids

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau have frozen more than €100,000 and seized host of designer goods including Canada Goose jackets and rolex watches following raids in Cavan.
The operation, which was supported by North Western Region Detective, uniform gardaí, and members of the Regional Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, took place at a number of locations across the county early this morning.
A total of €115,000 in one bank account was frozen by CAB officials, and a large quantity of designer goods were seized including:
• Three Rolex Watches
• Three Canada Goose coats
• Louis Vuitton bags
• €4,480 cash
• Documentation and Devices
A CAB spokesperson said that this morning's operation, initiated following a referral from a Western Region asset profiler forms part of a wider investigation which targets "assets, including properties, deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity."
The spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.