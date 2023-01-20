BMW sports car, Rolexes, and €15k in cash seized by CAB following searches in Dublin

A high-value BMW sports car, €15,000 in cash, and jewellery worth over €20,000 are among the items seized following a search operation in Dublin.
The operation, carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau, took place in the Dublin 13 area of North Dublin this morning.
Eight searches were conducted, one of which was of a residential property, and seven searches of professional premises.
The following assets were seized:
- A 2020 BMW X7 M Sport valued new at €146,000;
- Two Rolex watches & jewellery valued in excess of €20,000;
- Approximately €15,000 in cash;
- Documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.
Gardaí said that the operation marks a “significant development” in ongoing investigations.
The operation is focused on “the assets of an international organised criminal group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale, and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, brothel-keeping, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.”