Man charged with raping young woman in Fermoy remanded in custody

A Moldovan man charged with the rape of a woman in Cork has been further remanded in custody.
The 39-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Fermoy District Court on Friday morning, relating to a charge of rape of a 21-year-old woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy, on November 19.
The court heard that bail was refused in an earlier hearing held in Bandon last Saturday.
Judge Carroll remanded him in continuing custody to appear via video link at Mallow District Court on December 20.
An interpreter conveyed the details of the hearing to the man, who was dressed in jeans and a navy jacket with white stripes and red piping.