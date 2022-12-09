Man charged with raping young woman in Fermoy remanded in custody

A 21-year-old woman is alleged to have been raped at Castlehyde, Fermoy, on November 19
Man charged with raping young woman in Fermoy remanded in custody

Judge Carroll remanded the man in continuing custody to appear via video link at Mallow District Court on December 20. File picture: iStock

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 13:29
Ann Murphy

A Moldovan man charged with the rape of a woman in Cork has been further remanded in custody.

The 39-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Fermoy District Court on Friday morning, relating to a charge of rape of a 21-year-old woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy, on November 19.

The court heard that bail was refused in an earlier hearing held in Bandon last Saturday.

Judge Carroll remanded him in continuing custody to appear via video link at Mallow District Court on December 20.

An interpreter conveyed the details of the hearing to the man, who was dressed in jeans and a navy jacket with white stripes and red piping.

Read More

Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy

More in this section

Cork man who had 10 rounds of ammunition gets suspended sentence Cork man who had 10 rounds of ammunition gets suspended sentence
Ecstasy Seisure In Los Angeles Corkman found with €19k worth of ecstasy tablets at his home
Yorkshire man admits assaulting man twice at Rearden's nightclub in Cork city Yorkshire man admits assaulting man twice at Rearden's nightclub in Cork city
rape#CourtsPlace: FermoyPlace: Cork
A forensic officer at the scene of the shooting (Liam McBurney/PA)

Reward of €23K offered for information on ‘ruthless’ Newry murder

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s