Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the rape of a woman in north Cork.
The 39-year-old appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Saturday afternoon on a charge of raping a 21-year-old woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy, on November 19.
The court was told that the man had moved to Ireland two years ago with his wife and family. He cannot be named for legal reasons.
Evidence of arrest, charge, and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Danny Holland.
The accused man made no reply after he was charged.
Gardaí objected to a bail application.
Judge Colm Robert denied the man bail and remanded him in custody. He is due to appear in court in Fermoy on December 9.