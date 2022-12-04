Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy

Accused remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on December 9
Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy

The accused was denied bail.

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 14:30
Ann Murphy

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the rape of a woman in north Cork.

The 39-year-old appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Saturday afternoon on a charge of raping a 21-year-old woman at Castlehyde, Fermoy, on November 19.

The court was told that the man had moved to Ireland two years ago with his wife and family. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Evidence of arrest, charge, and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Danny Holland.

The accused man made no reply after he was charged.

Gardaí objected to a bail application.

Judge Colm Robert denied the man bail and remanded him in custody. He is due to appear in court in Fermoy on December 9.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Cork teen Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Cork teen
'If you live here, you belong here': Hundreds gather in Fermoy for rally in support of refugees 'If you live here, you belong here': Hundreds gather in Fermoy for rally in support of refugees
'Now you see the danger of it': Crossing to island not so sound for people on Dursey  'Now you see the danger of it': Crossing to island not so sound for people on Dursey 
Crime#CourtsPlace: Cork
Man charged with rape of woman in Fermoy

Taoiseach leads tributes to former Limerick TD Michael Collins

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.214 s