Two killed in Monaghan named locally as gardaí probe possible link

Gardaí in Monaghan are examining whether the death of man in a road crash close to the Northern Ireland border is linked in any way to the discovery of a man's body at a house in Monaghan yesterday morning.

The body of a 60-year-old man, named locally as Christopher Mooney, was found at a house in Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield at around 6.30am on Thursday.

It is understood he had been the victim of a violent attack and was stabbed a number of times.

Separately, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Ballynacarry Bridge on the Castleblayney to Dundalk road, a short distance from the Northern Ireland border.

The victim of the collision, named locally as 37-year-old Kieran Hamill, died after he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both locations were sealed off throughout the day Thursday, as members of the garda technical bureau carried out forensic examinations.

Gardai at scene of the crash at Ballynacarry Bridge. Picturre: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

It is understood that the close proximity of the two incidents has led gardaí to follow a "strong line of enquiry" that the two incidents may be connected in some way.

It has been reported that investigating detectives are now trying to establish whether the men knew each other, and whether Mr Hamill had been in the house where Mr Mooney was found.

The bodies of both men have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where post-mortem examinations were due to take place this morning.

Gardaí say the results of the examinations will determine the course of their investigations.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6.45am on Thursday morning to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity if the crash site at Ballynacarry, have been asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line, or any garda station.